Certamente, ecco la riformulazione dell’articolo con un approccio giornalistico e ottimizzato per i motori di ricerca, completo di tutti gli elementi richiesti.

### Riformulazione dell’articolo

Paura in via Pitrè, a Palermo, dove nella tarda serata di oggi si è verificato un terribile incidente. Due giovani palermitani lottano tra la vita e la morte dopo che la loro moto, una Yamaha, si è scontrata violentemente con una Lancia Ypsilon.

L’impatto è stato devastante, sbalzando dalla sella i due ragazzi: un ventenne, che era alla guida, e un amico di appena diciassette anni. Le loro condizioni sono apparse subito gravissime. Sul posto sono intervenuti immediatamente i sanitari del 118 che, dopo le prime cure prestate sull’asfalto, li hanno trasportati d’urgenza in ospedale. Entrambi sono ricoverati con prognosi riservata.

In via Pitrè sono accorsi anche i vigili del fuoco e i carabinieri. Gli agenti della sezione infortunistica della polizia municipale hanno eseguito i rilievi per ricostruire l’esatta dinamica dello schianto e accertare eventuali responsabilità. I due mezzi, la moto e l’auto, sono stati posti sotto sequestro, mentre la strada è stata temporaneamente chiusa al traffico per consentire le operazioni di soccorso e messa in sicurezza, curate dagli operai della ditta Interventa.